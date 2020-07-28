Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 100.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 566.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

MPLX stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.