Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

