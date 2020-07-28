Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

PEB stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

