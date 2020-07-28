Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

PNW opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

