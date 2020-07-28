Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 229.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

HAE opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $132,412.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.