Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ESE shares. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ESE stock opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

