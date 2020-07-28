Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 4.41. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

