Mizuho Lowers Exelon (NYSE:EXC) to Underperform

Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

EXC opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Exelon by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

