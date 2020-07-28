First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE:FR opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

