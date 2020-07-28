MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Roth Capital currently has $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835. 9.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

