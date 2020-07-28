Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.72. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 45.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

