Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $80.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.