Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.87.

KR stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,124. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

