Microvision’s (MVIS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MVIS. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Microvision to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $293.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Microvision by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

