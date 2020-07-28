Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $143.49.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

