Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,350.32 and traded as high as $1,414.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,350.00, with a volume of 9,134 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXIG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.23) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,215 ($14.95) to GBX 1,485 ($18.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($17.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,378.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,350.32. The stock has a market cap of $781.19 million and a PE ratio of 23.29.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

