MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 213.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MarketAxess by 270.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $521.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.62 and its 200-day moving average is $423.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

