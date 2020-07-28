MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 213.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MarketAxess by 270.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $521.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $512.62 and its 200-day moving average is $423.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Analyst Recommendations for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtus Investment Partners Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Virtus Investment Partners Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Oxford Instruments Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32
Oxford Instruments Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ferrexpo Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46
Ferrexpo Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46
Lamprell Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83
Lamprell Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report