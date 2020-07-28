Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $150.46 and traded as high as $186.10. Ferrexpo shares last traded at $184.40, with a volume of 420,558 shares.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Investec lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.43 ($1.99).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

