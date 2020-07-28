Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $150.46 and traded as high as $186.10. Ferrexpo shares last traded at $184.40, with a volume of 420,558 shares.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Investec lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.43 ($1.99).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtus Investment Partners Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Virtus Investment Partners Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Oxford Instruments Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32
Oxford Instruments Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ferrexpo Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46
Ferrexpo Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46
Lamprell Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83
Lamprell Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report