Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83

Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $23.80. Lamprell shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 706,331 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.83.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in three segments: Rigs and Engineering; Procurement, Construction & Installation EPCI; and Contracting Services.

