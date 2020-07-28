Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,136.11 and traded as high as $2,183.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,152.00, with a volume of 422,851 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,410 ($29.66).

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,272.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($30.15), for a total transaction of £33,075,000 ($40,702,682.75).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

