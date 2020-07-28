Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $315.39

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $315.39 and traded as high as $319.20. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $319.20, with a volume of 564,349 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.39.

In other news, insider Dominic Paul purchased 64,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £200,960 ($247,304.95).

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

