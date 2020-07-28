Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $315.39

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $315.39 and traded as high as $319.20. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $319.20, with a volume of 564,349 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.39.

In other news, insider Dominic Paul purchased 64,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £200,960 ($247,304.95).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

