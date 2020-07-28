Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.68.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $252.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.65 and a beta of 1.66. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

