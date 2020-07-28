Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $5.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.47 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $20.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $22.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $73.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.