First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.57, approximately 8,808 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 23,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

