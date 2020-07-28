First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.57, approximately 8,808 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 23,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtus Investment Partners Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Virtus Investment Partners Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Oxford Instruments Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32
Oxford Instruments Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ferrexpo Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46
Ferrexpo Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46
Lamprell Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83
Lamprell Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report