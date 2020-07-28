Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,049.68

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,049.68 and traded as high as $1,242.55. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,218.00, with a volume of 85,228 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($9.66) to GBX 875 ($10.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.00) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($13.54)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,026.88 ($12.64).

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,188.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,049.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

