E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.41. E.On shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 6,435,292 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOAN. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($11.91) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.45) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.39 ($11.67).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.79.

E.On Company Profile (FRA:EOAN)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

