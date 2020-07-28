Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.91

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.91 and traded as high as $52.82. Basf shares last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 2,248,261 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.19 ($59.76).

Get Basf alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.78 and its 200-day moving average is €51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.