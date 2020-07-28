Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.93. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 193,413 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCW. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.95.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $248.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$189.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd will post -0.2765854 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.