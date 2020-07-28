Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $3.57. Horizon North Logistics shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 20,205 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.04.

The firm has a market cap of $231.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,400. Also, Director Roderick William Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,500 shares in the company, valued at C$80,100. Insiders have acquired a total of 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,935 in the last three months.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

