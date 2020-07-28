Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $236.04

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $236.04 and traded as high as $278.60. Drax Group shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 473,772 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.00) to GBX 305 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334.17 ($4.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,682.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.04.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £40,556.10 ($49,909.06).

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

