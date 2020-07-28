Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $236.04

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $236.04 and traded as high as $278.60. Drax Group shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 473,772 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.00) to GBX 305 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Drax Group from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334.17 ($4.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,682.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.04.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £40,556.10 ($49,909.06).

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtus Investment Partners Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Virtus Investment Partners Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Oxford Instruments Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32
Oxford Instruments Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,350.32
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Ferrexpo Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46
Ferrexpo Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $150.46
Lamprell Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83
Lamprell Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,136.11


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report