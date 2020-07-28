RWE (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.12

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

RWE AG (FRA:RWE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.12 and traded as high as $33.48. RWE shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 2,027,965 shares traded.

RWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($28.65) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.57 ($34.35).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.12.

About RWE (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

