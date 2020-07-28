Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 27,797 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 27,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $840,025.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,761,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,451,260.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $5,072,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $91,382.50.

Shares of MDLA opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

