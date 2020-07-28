Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 1,531 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,998,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $626,745.47.

On Friday, May 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94.

DXCM opened at $423.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

