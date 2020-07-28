National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Sells $356,152.60 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $356,152.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.09.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 152.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Research by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

