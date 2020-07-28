Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Garry Senecal Sells 3,258 Shares

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total value of C$225,577.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,896.39.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$69.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.18 billion. Analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.8200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

