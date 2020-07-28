Natacha Garoute Sells 81,000 Shares of Chemistree Technol (TSE:CHM) Stock

Chemistree Technol (TSE:CHM) Senior Officer Natacha Garoute sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total transaction of C$220,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,037.60.

About Chemistree Technol

