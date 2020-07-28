Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Craig Williams Purchases 5,500,000 Shares

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Craig Williams bought 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($113,013.70).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Liontown Resources Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.16 ($0.11).
About Liontown Resources
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.