Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Craig Williams Purchases 5,500,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Craig Williams bought 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($113,013.70).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Liontown Resources Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.16 ($0.11).

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, and nickel. It holds interest in the Kathleen Valley lithium-tantalum project, the Buldania lithium project, the Killaloe project, and the Norcott project located in Western Australia; and the Toolebuc Vanadium project located in Queensland.

