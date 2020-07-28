Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige Purchases 15,448 Shares

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige acquired 15,448 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $118,022.72.

EDI stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 48.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD during the first quarter worth $140,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.