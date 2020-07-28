Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige Purchases 15,448 Shares

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige acquired 15,448 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $118,022.72.
EDI stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
