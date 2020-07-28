Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 2,358 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $139,381.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 6th, Patrick John Finn sold 11,336 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $529,277.84.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,400 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $65,352.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,116 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $78,482.44.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.23. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 842,556 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $24,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $24,638,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $14,784,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

