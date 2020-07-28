Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Sells $105,091.20 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $105,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $27,344,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,350,000 after acquiring an additional 887,610 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $17,607,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

