First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$95,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,124,075.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Connie Lillico sold 4,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.30, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3311111 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.