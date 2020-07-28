Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte Sells 20,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$85,000.00.
Shares of OSK opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.46. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -23.45.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.
See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.