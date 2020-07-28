Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte Sells 20,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

Shares of OSK opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.46. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -23.45.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.96.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

