Insider Selling: J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SJM opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after buying an additional 32,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

