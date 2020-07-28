SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director M Shan Atkins Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $880,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Shan Atkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of SpartanNash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, M Shan Atkins sold 173 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $3,719.50.

On Monday, July 6th, M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $63,690.00.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.55 million, a PE ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $3,983,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,482 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

