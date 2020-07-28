Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Terence John Street Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Terence John Street acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

