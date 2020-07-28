Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Terence John Street Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Director Terence John Street acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BOCH opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.
Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 12.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.