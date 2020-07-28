Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Randall Marshall Sells 2,343 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $62,159.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,776.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $36,673.56.
  • On Friday, July 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,601 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $42,682.66.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Randall Marshall sold 4,330 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $116,000.70.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $58,193.85.
  • On Friday, July 10th, Randall Marshall sold 2,659 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $72,883.19.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

TARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $10,368,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

