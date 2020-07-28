8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma Sells 2,852 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Vikram Verma sold 793 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $12,140.83.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 24,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

