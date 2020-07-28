Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 55 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $685.35 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $699.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

