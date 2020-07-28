American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Insider Anthony Hall Purchases 152,778 Shares

American Pacific (ASX:ABR) insider Anthony Hall acquired 152,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,194.50 ($26,160.62).
American Pacific has a one year low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a one year high of A$0.78 ($0.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 million and a PE ratio of -28.13.
About American Pacific
