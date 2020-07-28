American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Insider Anthony Hall Purchases 152,778 Shares

American Pacific (ASX:ABR) insider Anthony Hall acquired 152,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,194.50 ($26,160.62).

American Pacific has a one year low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a one year high of A$0.78 ($0.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 million and a PE ratio of -28.13.

Get American Pacific alerts:

About American Pacific

American Pacific Borates Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited and changed its name to American Pacific Borates Limited in October 2019.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.