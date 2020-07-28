Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,783.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Mary Anne Heino sold 22,125 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $354,221.25.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lantheus by 99.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $88,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.